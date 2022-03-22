New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesperson, Mahesh Bharat Tapase, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to exempt all state government and municipal bus services which fall in the category of bulk users from the increase in diesel rates.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the prospect of a rise in crude oil prices in the international market, the Centre has decided to hike the price of diesel by Rs 25 per litre for bulk users. He further said that this will have a serious bearing on the state and municipal corporation run buses.

He said that if the Central government exempts the state government and municipal corporation buses, people will get direct benefit from this. (ANI)

