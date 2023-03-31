New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has alleged that a West Bengal Police officer beat him up when he protested against police secretly recording proceedings of an investigation by the child rights body.

There was no immediate response from the West Bengal Police.

Kanoongo along with a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is visiting the state to look into the incident of murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kolkata's Tiljala area.

In a tweet, the NCPCR chairperson alleged that he was beaten up when he protested against police secretly recording proceedings of an investigation.

Kanoongo claimed that a West Bengal police officer beat him up and shared a purported video in which the scuffle can be seen.

A day earlier, documents available with PTI showed that when the NCPCR chairperson's itinerary to the state was sent, the West Bengal child rights body said that his visit was "not necessary."

The NCPCR has also taken notice of an incident of gang rape of a Class 6 girl by outsiders during school hours which allegedly occurred inside a government school in West Bengal's Malda.

