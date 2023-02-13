New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has hit out at central adoption agency CARA over its "casual approach" towards the plight of three Indian children abandoned in Malta after being adopted.

In a letter to the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA) director, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it was bound to take strict action keeping in mind the welfare of the children.

"The commission has requested your good offices to furnish the details of the children who have been abandoned by adoptive parents in Malta. The commission is in receipt of a reply from your end, wherein it has been mentioned that the government department of Malta has been approached to provide the information about the children if they had been adopted from India," it said.

"It is stated that in some news reports, a government official of Malta has himself revealed that the children who have been abandoned in Malta were adopted from India," the NCPCR said.

The commission said it has found that CARA has adopted a "casual approach in the matter.

"The commission, therefore, requires your good offices to furnish all the details of the children who have been sent to Malta in adoption since the year 2017, along with their follow-up reports within a span of three days," the NCPCR said.

