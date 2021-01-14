New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Sajjan Singh Verma, Congress MLA from Sonkatch in Madhya Pradesh, over his remarks that "a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15".

The commission has sought his reply in two days.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh protem Speaker Tameshwar Sharma, the Commission sought appropriate action, keeping in view the seriousness of the statement made on a public platform by a member of legislative assembly.

The commission said the remarks of Verma had been brought to its notice by various newspaper reports.

Verma had on Wednesday asked why the minimum age of marriage for girls should be increased when girls are ready for reproduction at the age of 15 years.

"According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a doctor or a scientist? So, on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased from 18 to 21," Verma said at a press conference.

"What is the logic behind saying that girls' marriage age should be increased to 21 from 18," he added.

He was responding to a question asked by the reporters about the statement made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a 'Nari Samman' programme on Monday.

The Chief Minister had said that the marriageable age of girls should be increased from 18 to 21 years.

Verma had also alleged that the BJP government has "failed to protect minor girls". (ANI)

