By Joymala Bagchi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the death of a seven-year-old boy and serious injuries to another child in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Monday.

The apex child rights body also warned the state administration of stringent measures if the perpetrators are not arrested within 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "The death of a child is a very serious matter and NCPCR will not tolerate it, especially when the death is caused by violence related to the election."

"I spoke to the district administration and asked them to arrest the culprits within 24 hours else the Commission will take a stringent measure. We have copied the letter to the Election commission as well," added Kanoongo.

NCPCR has taken cognizance of the matter under Section 13 (1J) of the CPCR Act 2005. It has also ensured the proper medical treatment of the injured child who is admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

"It has been gathered that no accused has been arrested so far by the Police and the matter is under investigation", reads the NCPCR letter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a report from the Purba Bardhaman district administration and state Chief Secretary within 24 hours over this incident.

The incident took place in Rasikpur's Subhaspally area of Purba Bardhaman on Monday. An investigation has been initiated and the area has been cordoned off.

The incident has triggered a fresh question mark over the law and order situation in the poll-bound West Bengal.

The first phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal is scheduled for March 27.

Notably, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit West Bengal on Tuesday to review poll preparedness ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls. (ANI)

