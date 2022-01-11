New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to the Delhi Government over medical negligence by the Mohalla Clinics in the national capital and requested to take necessary action against the errant officers and submit a factual report in all cases within five days.

In the letter, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of NCPCR wrote, "The Commission has taken cognizance under section 13 (1)(j) of CPCR act, 2005 of a media report dated January 9, 2022, regarding a case of dextromethorphan poisoning after a Mohalla clinic prescribed the dextromethorphan syrup to a minor girl resulting the toddler becoming seriously ill."

Also Read | ‘Love Pakistan Balloons’: Kerala Police Register Case Against Hyper Market Owner In Kozhikode.

"The toddler's parents rushed her to Kalawati Saran hospital where she was put on a ventilator after suffering a respiratory failure. However, the toddler is in now stable condition," the letter read.

Other similar incidents were also mentioned in the letter and the Chairperson requested the Delhi Government to take necessary action against the errant officers.

Also Read | Manohar Ajgaonkar Tests Positive for COVID-19, Goa Deputy CM Admitted to Hospital in Panaji.

"In view of the seriousness of such matter of medical negligence by Mohalla clinics of Delhi Government thereby putting the life of the children in danger. The Commission requested your good office to look into the matter urgently for immediate remedial measures and to take necessary action against the errant officers and submit a factual report in all cases within five days," the letter added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)