India News | NCR-LAND-INDUSTRIES  Noida: 8 Firms Allotted Land Along Yamuna Expressway, Rs 288 Cr Investment Likely

Noida (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Eight industrial units have been allotted land along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the move is expected to bring in investments worth Rs 288 crore besides creating over 21,000 jobs, officials said on Wednesday.

The land was allotted to the eight units following due procedure by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday, the officials said.

Private firms Arushi Electronics, Sunvoice Electronics, and Krishna Murari Organisation were allotted 45,000 sq metre land in Sector 33, according to an official statement by YEIDA.

“With this allotment, an investment of Rs 76.95 crore will be made in the area under the YEIDA and 1,560 jobs will be created,” it said.

The authority also made allotment to the first five of 64 readymade garment manufacturers who had applied for land as part of an MoU between the UP government and the Noida Apparel Export Cluster.

Applicants Sahu Export, Orient Fashion Exports (India), Priti Wears, B K Fashions and Maharana of India have been allotted 43,000 sq metre land in Sector 29, YEIDA said.

“With this allotment, an investment of Rs 191.81 crore is expected in the area and it would also lead to creation of 19,853 jobs,” it said.

“Overall, eight industrial units were allotted land on Tuesday which would lead to an investment of Rs 286.76 crore and creation of 21,413 jobs in the authority area,” it added.

