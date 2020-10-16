Noida (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the district's infection tally to 15,695, even as the recovery rate crossed the 90 per cent-mark for the first time, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down further to 1,477 from 1,523 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 174 patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 14,154, seventh highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll stayed at 64 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, down from 0.41 per cent on Thursday, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients rose further to 90.18 per cent from 89.80 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 35,263 from 36,295 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 4,08,083 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,589, it showed.

The average recovery rate of patients in the state is now 90.69 per cent, according to government officials. PTI KIS

