Noida (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 58 on Saturday with two more fatalities, while 146 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,855, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 1,594 from 1,579 on Friday and 1,548 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

During the 24-hour period, 147 more patients got discharged, taking the number of recoveries in the district so far to 13,203, the seventh highest in the state, according to the data.

With two more persons succumbing to the infection, the death toll on Saturday reached 58 while the mortality rate stood at 0.39 per cent, it stated.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 88.87 per cent from 88.88 per cent the previous day, according to the statistics.

There were 40,210 active cases across UP on Saturday while 3,87,149 patients have recovered across the state so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,353, it showed. PTI KIS

