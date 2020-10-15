Noida (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 140 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, pushing the district's case tally to 15,567, official data showed.

Discrepancy appeared in the death toll as per the data released by the UP Health Department which showed the district's fatalities at 64 with one more person succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Razr 5G & More.

However, the death toll was 61 on Wednesday, according to the corresponding data.

On the brighter side, the number of active cases came down further to 1,523 from 1,528 on Wednesday, 1,557 on Tuesday and 1,579 on Monday, the data showed.

Also Read | Brahampur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A total of 242 patients got discharged from healthcare facilities during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 13,980, the seventh highest in the state, it showed.

Considering the death toll to be 64, the mortality rate among positive patients in the district rose to 0.41 per cent from 0.39 per cent on Wednesday, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate rose further to 89.80 from 89.63 per cent on Wednesday, 89.35 per cent on Tuesday and 89.13 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 36,295 from 36,898 on Wednesday and 38,082 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 4,05,545 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,543, it showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)