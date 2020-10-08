Noida (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 154 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday that pushed the district's case tally to 14,531, official data showed.

The district's number of active cases rose to 1,548 from 1,533 on Wednesday, even as 139 more patients got discharged, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district has so far recorded 12,927 COVID-19 recoveries, seventh highest in the state, according to the data.

The death toll stood at 56 with a mortality rate of 0.38 per cent, it stated.

As per official figures on Thursday, the recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 88.96 per cent from 88.87 per cent the previous day.

There were 42,552 active cases across UP on Thursday while 3,78,662 patients have recovered across the state so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,245, it showed. PTI KIS

