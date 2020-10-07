Noida (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar registered 213 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday that pushed the district's case tally to 14,377, official data showed.

The district's number of active cases rose to 1,533 from 1,434 on Tuesday even as 115 more patients got discharged, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district has so far recorded 12,778 recoveries, seventh highest in the state, according to the data.

The death toll stood at 56 with a mortality rate of 0.38 per cent, down from 0.39 per cent on Tuesday, it stated.

According to official figures on Wednesday, the recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 88.87 per cent from 89.47 per cent the previous day.

There were 43,154 active cases across UP on Wednesday while 4,24,326 people have tested positive for the virus in the state till date, the data showed.

So far, 3,74,972 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,200, it showed. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)