Noida (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar registered 148 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday which pushed its virus count to 18,829, eight months since the district recorded its first case of coronavirus, official data showed.

The number of active cases also climbed to 1,470 from 1,443 on Wednesday, the third highest in the state, according to the data released by the state health department.

The data showed 123 more patients were discharged in the district. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 17,291 -- the sixth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 91.83 per cent, the statistics showed.

In one month's time the number of positive cases in the district rose from 13,916 to 18,829, while the death toll surged from 56 to 68, even as it maintained one of the lowest mortality rates in UP.

So far, 4,91,354 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in UP. The state's recovery rate stands at 92 per cent, according to government officials.

