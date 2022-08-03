Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes found certain lapses in some nationalised banks in implementing the government's reservation policy for SCs, promoting them and also in implementing some of the populist schemes of the Central government, the Commission's chairman Vijay Sampla said on Wednesday.

Also, during the two-day review, which concluded on Wednesday here, the Commission found that banks employed only about 10 per cent of Safai Karamcharis against the required strength. Sadly, the sanitary workers are paid wages less than they deserved and this situation of low wages prevailed in some of the collectorates, he said.

"It is very surprising that these two banks which have their headquarters in Chennai have not been reviewed since their inception. This is the first time that we took up the review," Sampla said.

NCSC Vice Chairman Arun Halder and member Anju Bala were also among those who reviewed the banks along with Sampla on the implementation of reservation for SCs in nationalised banks.

The banks were told to set right the lapses soon and the management assured to rectify them, Sampla told reporters here.

During the review, it was also noticed that promotions and implementation of central programmes like Stand-Up India and Mudra Yojana were not implemented in full due to communication gap.

The banks sought guarantee for extending financial assistance under the entrepreneurship scheme for which 80 per cent of the credit is provided by the Centre to SCs.

"The beneficiaries are not expected to provide any guarantee for obtaining loans and the bankers were told not to insist upon guarantee," he said.

The beneficiary could avail Rs 10 lakh up to Rs 5 crore as assistance under this scheme which levies 4 per cent interest, he added.

The banks were directed to implement the central government's flagship schemes and the NCSC would monitor the implementation and render justice to the community, Sampla assured.

