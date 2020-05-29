India News | NCW Chairperson Discusses Problems Faced by Women During Lockdown with State Police Chiefs

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday held a review meeting with state police chiefs and discussed the problems being faced by women during lockdown and the procedure the police are following to solve them.

She also asked all states to appoint a nodal officer at the earliest to address queries and complaints of the commission.

"NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked police chiefs of states to appoint a nodal officer to address queries and complaints from the commission at the earliest," the NCW said in a tweet.

Sharma, who held an e-meeting with 30 police officials including state DGPs and their representatives, discussed steps taken by them to ensure immediate relief to victims of domestic violence in critical times of coronavirus.

"Chaired a meeting with DGPs and their representatives from 30 states and UTs. Discussed about the problems of women during lockdown and SOPs they are following to solve them. Most states have initiated different ways to reach out to women during this period," Sharma said in a tweet.

She also urged all states to start a WhatsApp or SMS service for emergency response for women.

"Requested to DGPs of all states to start a #WhatsaApp #SMS #Hotline for emergency response for #women - so that they can reach out discreetly since many find it difficult to communicate via calls before abusers," she said in another tweet.

