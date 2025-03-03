Minister of State Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar at an event. (Photo/Press release)

New Delhi [India] March 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) successfully concluded its Final Review Consultation on Cyber Laws for Women at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This two-day consultation marked the culmination of months of dedicated efforts, reaffirming NCW's commitment to strengthening legal safeguards for women in cyberspace, a release said.

The consultation, graced by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State Law & Justice, as the Chief Guest and presided over by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, brought together legal professionals, law enforcement officials, cybersecurity specialists, and policymakers.

As part of this initiative, eight Regional Consultations were conducted across the country, engaging over 150 experts and yielding more than 300 recommendations. NCW's Legal experts meticulously reviewed these, and 205 key recommendations were finalized for discussion, it added.

The deliberations focused on strengthening legal frameworks, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), the POSH Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Recognizing the urgent need for legal awareness, NCW also launched 'Cyber Saheli', a booklet aimed at educating women about their rights, redressal mechanisms, and digital safety measures.

The NCW has consolidated these recommendations and will now be forwarding them to the Ministry of Law & Justice for necessary legal reforms. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to ensuring women's safety in cyberspace and advocating for stronger cyber laws.

She emphasised that NCW will actively monitor and push for the swift implementation of these recommendations, ensuring India's legal framework evolves to provide robust protection for women in the digital age, as per release. (ANI)

