New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Women signed an MoU with the Bureau of Police Research and Development for gender sensitisation of police personnel across the country.

The programme, which aims to sensitise the security personnel on gender issues, will be fully sponsored by the Commission and facilitated by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) with a special module in coordination with its units and other stakeholders, the NCW said in a statement.

The aim of the programme is to ensure gender sensitisation of police personnel with respect to legislation and policies concerning women, and bringing attitudinal and behavioural changes in police officers while dealing with crimes against women.

“The training will be conducted for duration of three to five days, preferably in residential mode, as a short intense course with an expected training of 18-24 hours in total. The training will be conducted with a special focus on gender issues, women related laws, role of implementing agencies along with sharing of best practices,” it said.

In her inaugural address, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, said women victims are differently placed than their male counterparts due to several socio-economic factors and therefore, there is a need for police to act in a gender sensitive manner in all cases relating to violence against women.

“In order to develop in police officers the required skills and attitude for dealing with cases of violence against women more effectively, it is imperative that all state police organisations undertake suitable initiatives, including organising of training programmes to sensitise the police personnel at all levels,” she said.

V S K Kaumudi, Director General, BPR&D said the MoU between NCW and BPRD marks the beginning of a new phase of collaboration for sensitisation of police personnel towards women safety.

