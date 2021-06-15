New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognisance on a media report article, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday directed West Bengal's Alipurduar Superindent of Police (SP) to appear before the Commission on June 16 in connection with a matter where a woman was allegedly paraded naked and beaten up brutally.

"The NCW has taken cognisance of a news article wherein it is reported that a woman was paraded naked and brutally beaten up in Alipurduar district in West Bengal. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, West Bengal to direct police authorities to take immediate action for arresting the accusedpeople in the matter," said a statement by the Commission.

"NCW has also directed the SP of Alipurduar district to appear virtually before the Commission on June 16 at 12:30 pm to apprise of the status update in the matter," it added.

Calling it "laxity" and "dereliction of duties" on the part of the police in not taking immediate and prompt action in the matter, the Commission condemned the "pitiable" state of law and order in the state. (ANI)

