New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued notice to Congress leader Udit Raj for his inappropriate and objectionable comments for President Droupadi Murmu and asked him to appear before it in person on October 10.

The Commission took cognizance of the matter stating that the comments made are extremely condemnable and shameful.

"The NCW has come across a Twitter post by former MP and Congress leader Udit Raj wherein he has used inappropriate and objectionable comments for President Droupadi Murmu," the NCW statement reads.

"The Commission has sent a notice to Udit Raj. NCW has scheduled a hearing and asked Raj to appear before the Commission in person on October 10, 2022, at 3 pm," it added.

Udit Raj had accused President Murmu of allegedly doing 'chamchagiri' while making controversial remarks about her on Wednesday.

"No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. She says 70 per cent of the people eat Gujarat's salt. She will get to know once she starts living by consuming salt only," Udit Raj said in his tweet in Hindi.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday slammed Congress leader Udit Raj's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu and said that it showed the party's "anti-tribal mindset".

BJP's Sambit Patra said that the kind of words Udit Raj has used for the President are indecent, sad, and worrying.

He further said that it is not the first time that the Congress party has used such words for the President. Prior to this incident, we have heard the words Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used for her, when a tribal woman has become the President of the country, he said.

After facing backlash from the BJP and other quarters over social media, the Congress leader put out a clarification stating that his statement was his personal view and did not reflect that of the party he represented.

"My statement as regards to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress. Her candidature & campaign were in the name Adivasi, it doesn't mean she is no longer Adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to a higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Udit Raj's remarks came days after President Murmu noted in a civic reception hosted by the Government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar on Monday that the state produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and on a lighter note said that "the salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians" (yah kaha jaa sakta hai ki sabhi deshwasi Gujarat kaa namak khate hain).

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on July 13 alleged that Droupadi Murmu represented a "very evil philosophy of India" and said that she should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi."

However, his remarks on the President of India (then-nominee for the country's topmost position) drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, as a result of which, hours later Ajoy Kumar clarified that he has an issue with NDA's views and that is what he commented on.

He also said that Murmu is a good woman.

In the same month, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a controversy by calling the president as "Rashtrapatni" which invited severe criticism and regular adjournments in the Lok Sabha sessions.

BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani sought an "apology" from the Congress leader and the party for his alleged "sexist' remarks on the President.

After facing a huge backlash and criticism, however, Chowdhury tendered an apology to President Murmu. (ANI)

