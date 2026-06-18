India News | NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani Thanks People of Jharkhand, PM Modi After Rajya Sabha Win

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): NDA-backed Rajya Sabha candidate Parimal Nathwani on Wednesday expressed joy over his victory and thanked the people of Jharkhand. He has defeated congress candidate Pranav Jha.

Speaking to the media, he said he was grateful to the people of Jharkhand and especially to the MLAs for their support. He thanked the BJP for giving him the opportunity to file his nomination and for assisting him during the election process. Nathwani also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders, workers, and volunteers who supported and voted for him.

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"I thank all the people of Jharkhand. Especially our MLAs, the BJP for giving me the opportunity to file my nomination, and for helping me in the election. I am grateful to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all the people of our BJP here," Nathwani said.

He further added, "I am grateful to all the BJP workers, volunteers, and people who voted for me, and I will continue to work for Jharkhand. Of the 30 votes I received, 28 were valid, and two were rejected due to technical reasons."

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On his victory, Jharkhand BJP President Aditya Sahu said the result reflects that the people of Jharkhand have rejected the Congress party and accepted the ideology of the BJP.

"Today, the people of Jharkhand and the respected MLAs of Jharkhand have rejected the Congress party and have accepted the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work speaks for itself.

"If anyone can do good for this country and this state, it is Narendra Modi. His work is visible and speaks volumes," Sahu added.

BJP MLA Neera Yadav also congratulated the MLAs for their cooperation.

"We are deeply grateful to the MLAs who cooperated and we thank them wholeheartedly for their thoughtful voting," she said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur termed the victory a "tragic" and "shameful incident for democracy."

"We believe nothing could be more tragic than this. What has happened is a shameful incident for democracy. You can see how, whether in Maharashtra or West Bengal or across the country, MPs are being purchased at prices of Rs 15 crore each. This incident has occurred here as well. We will look into it," he said. (ANI)

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