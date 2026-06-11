India News | NDA Leaders Congratulate PM Modi on Record-breaking 12-year Tenure

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Leaders from across the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in New Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 4,399 days in office, a milestone that celebrates him as India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister, surpassing a 62-year-old record.

Speaking to reporters here after the NDA meeting, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his congratulations, emphasising the nationwide scale of the administration's progress.

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"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has brought about development spanning from Kanyakumari to Kashmir--the likes of which had not been seen in the preceding 60 years--so, on behalf of the Goa government and the entire people of Goa, I warmly congratulate him for this development," Sawant stated.

Joining in the celebrations, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted the Modi-led government's commitment to inclusive progress during the meeting.

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"A meeting was held today with NDA parties from across the country. Not only has our government completed 12 years, but the Prime Minister has also completed a tenure of 4,399 days. He has fostered the country's development. He has worked to ensure justice for all sections of society--Dalits, tribals, women, and the youth," Athawale remarked.

Reflecting on the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership, Union Minister Anupriya Patel also noted that the significance of the tenure lies in the transformative nature of the work achieved.

"It is not just the duration of the tenure that matters, but also the work accomplished during this period. He has demonstrated that a partnership between the government and the citizens leads to nation-building," she told ANI.

The greetings came as the Prime Minister completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52. He remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints.

This achievement of PM Modi marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation. In a statement acknowledging the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Modi as he achieved a historic milestone - becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

Officials in the PMO highlighted the hallmark characteristics that define his tenure, noting that his administration has been defined by stability, transparency, and a resolute commitment to the nation's progress. (ANI)

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