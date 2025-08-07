New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Floor leaders of the NDA parties met on Thursday and authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, who is also Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, to select their candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision taken by PM Modi will be accepted by all parties of the ruling coalition.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"In the NDA Parliamentary party flood leaders meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was unanimously decided that the NDA has given authorisation to start the process, including the selection of candidate to PM and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda. The decision taken by the Prime Minister will be accepted by all the NDA parties," Rijiju said.

Nominations for Vice President's election can be filed till August 21. The polling will be held on September 9 and counting will also be on the same day.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified the schedule for the election of the Vice President of India

The election is being held as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter said.

Opposition parties are also expected to hold deliberations in the coming days on their choice of candidate for the election.

The Election Commission has finalised the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot. An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of Vice-President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reasons of death, resignation or removal or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence. The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office. (ANI)

