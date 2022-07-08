Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in Lucknow on Friday to ramp up support for herself for the July 18 election.

Murmu was accorded a warm welcome at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Amausi here by senior BJP leaders, party sources said.

Prominent among those present at the airport were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh.

NDA's allies -- Apna Dal (S)'s working president and state minister Ashish Singh Patel and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad)'s chief and minister Sanjay Nishad -- were also present, the sources said.

BJP's state unit general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said Murmu will communicate with MPs and MLAs of the BJP and its allies in the auditorium of Lok Bhavan (Chief Minister's Office) here on Friday evening to seek their support for her election.

