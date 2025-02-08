New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remarked that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was synonymous with 'Vikas ki Guarantee (guarantee for development)' and good governance.

"NDA means 'Vikas ki guarantee' and 'guarantee of good governance'," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.

Citing examples of BJP's governance in states where the NDA remains in power, PM Modi pointed out the persistence of law and order problem in Uttar Pradesh before the BJP came to power, where women faced major challenges.

"At one point in time, the law and order problem remained in Uttar Pradesh. The major challenge was for women. Dimaagi bukhaar (encephalitis) wreaked havoc. However, we worked with determination to resolve it," PM Modi said.

He informed that the BJP government in Maharashtra initiated 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan' to resolve the water problems being faced by the farmers.

"In Maharashtra, every year due to drought farmers were suffering. However, we started initiatives like Jalyukt Shivar to resolve the water problem for the farmers," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that BJP government in Haryana was setting up a new model, which rejects the trends of "bina parchi, bina kharchi" for people to get government jobs.

"In Haryana, bina parchi, pina kharchi (without favouritism and without bribes) people didn't get government jobs. However, the BJP (government) is setting up a new model," PM Modi said.

He further said that Gujarat has emerged as an agricultural powerhouse under the BJP government. PM Modi added that Bihar witnessed change when the NDA government came to power.

"Once upon a time, Gujarat was witnessing a water-related crisis. Indulging in farming was difficult. However, the same Gujarat has emerged as a powerhouse of agriculture. Bihar witnessed change when the NDA government came to power. All these examples narrate that NDA means 'Vikas ki guarantee' and 'guarantee of good governance'. Good governance benefits the poor and the middle class. The poor living in jhuggis and the middle class provided immense support to the BJP," PM Modi said. PM Modi thanked people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relief on making the national capital "AAP-da free".

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after party's resounding victory in assembly polls, PM Modi said BJP will return love of the people of Delhi in form of progress and development. He took jibes at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, referring to it as "AAPda (tragedy)".

"I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development," he said.

BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats. Several prominent leaders of AAP including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have lost polls.

PM Modi termed BJP's victory as "historic". "This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory," he said. (ANI)

