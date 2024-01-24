Thiruvananthapuram, January 24: As part of its groundwork for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala is organising an extensive statewide foot march for a month from January 27. The primary objective of the campaign is to seek support from the people in a state where opposition parties hold sway before Lok Sabha polls, party sources said here on Wednesday.

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the march in Kasaragod district on January 27. The month-long campaign, led by BJP state chief K Surendran, is scheduled to commence from the Thalippadupu ground in the evening on the said date. Titled "NDA Kerala Padayatra", the foot march would pass through Lok Sabha constituencies in various districts before culminating in Palakkad on February 27, a party statement said here. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Kick-Start First Electoral Rally From Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on January 25

Surendran would meet religious and social leaders and cultural icons during the journey and interact with the beneficiaries of various Central schemes. Besides Nadda, union ministers and national leaders will inaugurate the padayatra in various districts and address the gathering each day. The padayatra would cover Kottayam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies on February 9, 10 and 12 respectively and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would inaugurate the march in the state capital, it said.

At least 25,000 people, including those who have made their mark in different fields, would take part in the march in each constituency. Besides the exhibition of tableaux featuring various schemes implemented by the Narendra Modi government, the march would also witness the release of the development document of the NDA, the statement added. The march comes amid renewed enthusiasm among party workers, following two consecutive trips by PM Modi to the southern state where he held two massive road shows -- one in Thrissur and another in Kochi -- early this month. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Telangana Congress Gears Up for Direct Fight With BJP, Eyes 12 out of 17 Seats in General Polls

Addressing a conclave of women in Thrissur, Modi sounded the poll bugle for the saffron party in the state by highlighting the implementation of promises he had guaranteed. Despite efforts since the 1980s, the BJP is yet to make significant inroads into the state's politics, which is dominated by the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-headed LDF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)