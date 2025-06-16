New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday applauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) for bringing India closer to becoming a global leader in disaster management.

Addressing the Conference held at the Relief Commissioners of States, Union Territories and Disaster Response Forces, Shah said "It is a matter of joy for all of us that within 10 years, these three institutions, NDMA, NDRF and CDRI, have brought India closer to becoming a global leader in the field of disaster management. NDMA has done a great job in structuring policy matters, doing research work, delivering articles of various types of studies to the people, making many apps and overall coordination of policy matters...NDRF has created its image in the entire country, has also earned fame and respect. SDRF has also played a huge role in the structure of NDRF...When I say that India is on the verge of becoming a global leader, then we have also gained a lot of fame and acceptance at the global level through the CDRI..." Shah said.

He further stated that the last 10 years will be remembered as India's transitional period where achievements were made in the areas of capacity, speed, efficiency and accuracy.

"Whenever the history of India's disaster response will be written, history will have to note these 10 years as 10 years of transitional period. In these 10 years, we have achieved many achievements in the four areas of capacity, speed, efficiency and accuracy..." he added.

Shah further said that in the coming time, the country would be able to witness every individual standing against disaster management, further stating that the country had made success in disaster risk reduction.

"Now, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have been able to associate the society too (with disaster management). In the coming times, we will be able to witness every individual standing against disaster management...We have achieved a lot of success in disaster risk reduction. This is the achievement of the entire nation..."

He also stated that the cooperation of local bodies, public, state and central government along with security personnel and scientists could help in bigger achievements for the country and further stated that the country had also accepted a multi-dimensional approach as a policy.

"We have increased participation. The central, state, and local governments collectively stand against disaster. This tells that when local bodies, public, state government, central government, all departments, scientists and security personnel, all work together, then we can make big achievements...We have also accepted the multi-dimensional approach as a policy," he added.

Shah also stated that the disaster management plans for districts would be made within 90 days.

He also requested a state-level action plan against lightning and thunderstorms and share it with the center within a period of 90 days.

"We will complete the work of making district disaster management plans for each district in their respective states within 90 days. Unless there is a district disaster management plan, it is not possible to fight disaster management with speed...I request everyone to make a state-level action plan against lightning and thunderstorms. All the states and UTs should share it with the centre within 90 days...The incident response system is yet to be implemented in many states..." he stated.

Shah further mentioned that there was a need to make interstate mock drill an annual program for natural disasters like cyclones.

"We want to make interstate mock drill an annual program. I believe it is not possible without the help of states. There are many cyclones, many disasters that require interstate mock drills, and we cannot do this without the help of the states. We want to move forward on this in the coming days," he said.

He also stated that there was a need to link Start-up India with development of disaster relief technology, and asserted that states should start brainstorming on the concept.

"We want to move forward on this in the coming days. We also want to link Start-up India with the development of disaster relief technology. I am telling you in advance that states should also start brainstorming for this..." he added. (ANI)

