New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) An assistant engineer employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

The employee (name withheld) was posed in the Building Department of the City-Sadar Paharganj Zone.

"The assistant engineer expired today due to COVID-19. He was admitted to MAX Hospital, Patparganj, in east Delhi," a senior NDMC official said.

Delhi recorded 3,714 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the case tally mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087.

