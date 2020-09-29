New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Employees of the BJP-led North Corporation have decided to postpone their sit-in to demand due salaries after a meeting with their union body, Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Monday.

He said that in the next two months, efforts would be made for payment of salary arrears and pensions.

Employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have decided to postpone their sit-in to demand due salaries after a meeting with their union body, Prakash told reporters.

During the press conference, Deputy Mayor Ritu Goel, Chairman of the Standing Committee Chaill Bihari Goswami, Leader of the House Yogesh Verma and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee Vijender Yadav were also present.

Prakash said that "today we had a positive meeting with union leaders of employees confederation".

"He said that we have accepted most of the demands of the corporation employees, after which the employees have postponed their sit-in demonstration for two months," the mayor said.

He said there were some demands of the employees' union, such as permanent solution of salary and pension issue, release of outstanding salaries and pension within two months and payment of salary to all employees in one go, without giving priority to anyone.

The mayor said that "Rs 76 crore of GPF and Rs 51 crore of pension will be released soon".

He alleged that the Delhi government is "playing politics by holding funds of the NDMC".

"The corporation has to get Rs 1200 cr from Delhi government, besides this, the Delhi government has not yet released the corporation's share of Rs 425 crore of BTA," he claimed.

Prakash said that "we will take our outstanding funds, for which we may have to even use a legal option" and added that "I may go to court for the purpose".

He said the cooperation will also request the government of India for financial assistance to solve the funds problem.

The corporation will conduct a public awareness campaign for the amnesty scheme brought for residents of unauthorised regularised colonies to increase its revenue and organise camps to facilitate taxpayers, Prakash added.

Meanwhile, the Veterinary Services Department of the NDMC along with some NGOs vaccinated dogs to mark World Rabies Day on Monday.

As a result, 604 stray dogs got vaccinated against rabies, a senior civic official said.

In the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, resident doctors continued to protest "non-payment of salaries" for three months, and some even held out posters bearing messages to highlight their situation.

One doctor in full PPE kit, held out a poster that said "Doctors on COVID duty, unpaid days 105, Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi". This was circulating on social media.

On September 23, the Resident Doctor's Association had issued a statement and threatened to go on an "indefinite strike" till their demands are not met.

