New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday sprayed water in the Karol Bagh area to combat dust during an anti-pollution drive.

Prakash was seen standing atop an NDMC tanker and spraying water on trees with a hose.

On Thursday, the Air Quality Index stood at 366 in ITO, 309 in R K Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in the "very poor" category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

Meanwhile, despite increasing concerns regarding air pollution in the national capital and neighboring states, farmers in Punjab's Wadala Johal village in Amritsar burnt stubble on Wednesday. (ANI)

