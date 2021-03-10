New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday gave its nod to a revised layout plan of a leading private hospital here, paving the way for its infrastructure expansion, its mayor said.

The proposal will now be sent to the NDMC House for final approval.

"Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a leading private facility, and a large number of people seek treatment there from different parts of the country. As patient care needs and their numbers increase over time, more infrastructure facilities like parking lots, new blocks and expansion of old blocks are required," North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

"So, the standing committee today gave its approval to the project of revised layout, paving the way for its infrastructure expansion," he added.

The proposal now needs a formal approval of the NDMC House, which is just a matter of time, Prakash said.

The proposed revised layout plan of the hospital includes addition of seven floors in block-5, two evacuation towers and one skywalk, as per documents shared by the NDMC.

Located in a sprawling campus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a 675-bed multi-speciality state-of-the-art hospital. It provides comprehensive healthcare services and has acquired the status of a premier medical institution.

"The hospital was founded initially in 1921 at Lahore by Sir Ganga Ram, a civil engineer and leading philanthropist of his times. After the partition in 1947, the present hospital was established in New Delhi on a plot of land approximately 11 acres. The foundation was laid in April 1951 by the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and inaugurated by him on April 13, 1954," according to the hospital's website.

