New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Amid the Jahangirpuri violence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), with its mayor Raja Iqbal Singh saying that the direction of the apex court would be followed.

"We will follow the Supreme Court order and take action accordingly," said Raja Iqbal Singh.

Meanwhile, the Zone Chairman of Civil Lines, Northwest Delhi, Naveen Tyagi said, "These people do encroachment and also do 'goondagardi'. Some of them are also named in the riots."

Earlier in the day, bulldozers arrived at the violence-hit Jahangirpuri to demolish the illegally constructed slum and shops in the area.

The anti-encroachment drive was set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday all across the national capital.

Special CP Dependra Pathak also took a stock of the situation in Jahangirpuri which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession.

This anti-encroachment drive was scheduled by the NDMC to remove the illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday and Thursday.

An altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)