New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday started an exercise under which five bus-queue-shelters (BQS) in its area will be given a makeover with the tricolour theme, an official statement said.

The NDMC also organised a pictorial exhibition based on the stories of country's unsung heroes and freedom fighters at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay inaugurated a BQS with the tricolour theme at the Bapu Dham bus stand as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, it said.

He said the NDMC will give a makeover to its five BQS, -- two on the Sardar Patel Marg and three around India Gate.

"BQS with 'Tiranga theme' will spread the awareness about the campaign all over Delhi-NCR. People who cross through Sardar Patel Marg will see 'Har Ghar Tiranga' promotion and get motivated and participate in the programme," Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay also distributed national flags to college students, passengers, auto drivers, motorcyclists, bus drivers to promote the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Inaugurating the the exhibition, Upadhyay informed the morning walkers about unsung heroes of freedom struggle.

Upadhyay also planted a sapling at the Nehru Park in the memory of unsung freedom fighters.

