New Delhi, March 3 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a 'Suvidha Camp' on Saturday to provide information and redress grievances of people, the civic body's officials said.

The camp will organised at the NDMC Convention Centre, Palika Kendra, and it will address grievances related to electricity connection or disconnection, power load enhancement or reduction, name change or transfer, property tax, and birth and death certificates, among others, the NDMC said in a statement.

It said matters of serving and retired employees of the NDMC, water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, booking of 'barat ghars and parks will also be attended to at the camp.

The NDMC has also launched a 'Jan Suvidha Portal' as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for residents and service users of the civic body.

