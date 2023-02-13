New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has framed special recruitment rules for one-time relaxation of age and education qualification of Regular Muster Roll workers to regularise their services.

The council had issued a gazette notification in this regard on February 10.

Also Read | CAG Red Flags Rajasthan Government's Proposal To Change Treasury System.

The rules were framed after the Union home ministry gave nod to regularise 4,400 Regular Muster Roll (RMR) workers in service with the NDMC since 2014, an official said and added that the rules will be presented in the NDMC's meeting on February 22, in which these will be adopted.

Home Minister Amit Shah had on Feburary 4 decided to regularise the RMR workers of the NDMC.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Tussle: Balasaheb Thorat Praises Newly-Elected MLC Satyajit Tambe for Hard Work During Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"All RMRs which have been incorporated in the New Delhi Municipal Council on or before January 34, 2014 and on 04.08.2020 were in service, will be regularised on satisfying the criteria with one-time relaxation in age, educational qualification and manner of recruitment and antecedents, character," read the notification.

This would be done "after verification of the number of working days on the temporary muster roll and the number of working days on the regular muster roll", it said

"If found fit, are deemed to have been appointed against the vacancies under these regulations in the relevant grade and they shall be members of the service from the date of commencement of the regulations," the notification said.

The NDMC has taken the decision by exercising the power conferred to it under the NMDC Act with the approval of the central government.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal congratulated NDMC RMR workers and their employees' associations on account of the decision taken on regularisation of services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)