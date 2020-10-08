New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is working to install anti-smog guns at Bhalswa landfill site and a few other places in the city, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Such guns, which spray a gush of water in the air to mitigate suspension of pollutants, have been already installed at a few construction sites in the city.

Also Read | Taiwan Foreign Ministry Slams Chinese Embassy For Warning India Media Over ‘National Day of Taiwan’ Coverage.

The Bhalswa landfill site falls under the jurisdiction of the NDMC. The nearly 50 metre-high heap had got saturated several years ago.

Fire incidents keep taking place at the humongous site on and off, caused by natural factors or triggered by some incendiary material, leading to pollution.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Telangana: State Govt Issues Guidelines for Allowing More Activities; Cinemas, Schools Not to Open Yet.

"We are working on installation of anti-smog guns at Bhalswa landfill site and a few other sites in north Delhi," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)