New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said that it has rescued 247 persons, evacuated over 14,000 persons, 297 livestock and provided medical assistance to 40 needy persons across the country during the current monsoon season.

"A total of 23 teams of NDRF have been pre-positioned in the 14 vulnerable districts of the Bihar. Till now, NDRF has evacuated approximately 11,400 persons including pregnant ladies in Bihar, till now. The flood-related operations continue in Bihar," NDRF said in a statement.

Recent heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs disrupted rail & road communication and put normal life out gear.

"Nine self-contained flood rescue and relief teams of NDRF are kept on alert mode at Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Kurla and Palghar for the prompt response to disasters. Additional teams are kept in reserve and shall be mobilized as per requirement," it said.

A total of 123 teams of NDRF have been pre-positioned for rains and flood related rescue and relief operations across the country. (ANI)

