Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said North East youth are joining the mainstream of development due to the policies of the BJP government, which is "committed to fulfil people's aspirations".

In a video message for a ceremony to distribute appointment letters here, Modi said employment opportunities are being created in diverse sectors of the society.

"Because of the BJP government's policies, youths are coming back to the mainstream of development in the North East. BJP is committed to fulfil the youths' aspiration," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday kick-started distribution of 44,703 appointment letters for Assam government jobs. Modi addressed the gathering through a pre-recorded video message.

The Prime Minister said, "Today our society is fast becoming aspirational. Nobody wants to wait for development. People want fast results."

The government system must change according to people's aspirations as fulfilling public wish is also a duty of the state mechanism, he added.

"India is modernising its infrastructure. New highways, expressways, airports, ports, and waterways are being built. Lakhs and crores of rupees are being spent on developing these," Modi said.

Youths are progressing in diverse fields that were not possible during earlier days, he added.

