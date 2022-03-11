Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) A total of 4,868 incidents of illegal mining were registered by Mines Department and Forest Department from January 2020 to January 2022, Mines Minister Pramod Jain informed the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question raised BJP legislator Sandeep Sharma during Question Hour in the Assembly, Jain said that strict action is taken by the state government in cases of illegal mining and habitual offenders.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2022: Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Presents Rs 24,353 Crore Deficit Budget; Reduces VAT on Natural Gas to 3% From 13.5%.

He said that if some mining is done by someone, knowingly or unknowingly, that is deemed illegal, then it is regulated by imposing a fine, as against harsher punishments which is reserved for professional mafia.

The minister said that the government is concerned about illegal mining and special drives have been launched at intervals to stop it in collaboration with the district administration.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2022-23: Ajit Pawar Presents Rs 10,000 Crore Budget; Here Are Some Key Highlights.

He said action has been taken against several people in this regard.

Giving answer to another question, Women and Child Development Department Minister Mamta Bhupesh said that even though at present there is a ban on the opening of new Anganwadi centres by the central government, it has written letters to it for approval of new centres.

She said copies of these letters will be made available to the minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)