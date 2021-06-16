New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The government has allowed setting up of 'near home' vaccination centres for elderly and differently-abled people for simplifying the process of inoculation for them.

In a statement, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria highlighted various steps taken by the government to assist the senior citizens during the pandemic.

He said in order to simplify the process of vaccination for the elderly and the differently-abled, the government has allowed the establishment of 'near home' vaccination centres for them.

He was addressing a programme on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The central government has taken the initiative to provide protection to its elderly population by immunizing them at the earliest and making them the primary category, the minister said.

As a result of this policy, majority of our elderly population have received the first dose and have been able to protect themselves from COVID-19, he said.

Kataria further highlighted the success stories of recently launched state-wise call centres (toll free number-14567) in major states under the Elderline Project.

He claimed the helpline is doing a tremendous job during the ongoing pandemic.

For example, in Kasganj district, old age home facility was provided to a 70- year-old hungry, homeless woman through the helpline, he said.

'Elderline' helped a 70-year-old ex-fighter, who was stranded at Chandausi bus stand for the last one and a half months, to reach his home, he said, adding it is providing assistance to thousands of elderly persons.

The minister underscored the need of familial structures and bonding for the elderly especially during the pandemic.

He said that COVID-19 global pandemic has portrayed the absolute reality of lonely elderly today.

They have to rely on the people living around them, the service sentiment of the local community or the retail service providers who supply them with essential commodities. In its absence, they will be compelled to go out to purchase their essentials, which can increase their risk of getting infected, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)