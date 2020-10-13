Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths due to COVID-19, while 294 cases pushed the state's caseload to 55,641.

Dehradun reported the highest 72 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 38, Uttarkashi 35, Pauri 26, Haridwar 22, Tehri and Chamoli 21, Nainital 17, Pithoragarh 14, Almora 12, Bageshwar nine, Champawat four and Rudraprayag three, a state health department bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,576 and the fatalities at 782, the bulletin said.

So far, 47,971 people have recovered, while 312 have migrated, it said.

