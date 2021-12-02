New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): A total 45, 77,295 unorganized workers have been registered under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme, as on November 25, 2021, informed the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday.

As per the ministry, in Uttar Pradesh, 6,36,275 workers of the unorganized sector have been enrolled under the PM-SYM pension scheme till the above-stated date.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Takes Stock of Preparedness for Cyclonic Storm With Port Stakeholders; Urges to Stay Alert and Prepared.

In order to provide old age protection in the form of a monthly pension, the Government of India launched the PM-SYM pension scheme in the year 2019. Under this scheme, a minimum assured monthly pension of Rs. 3000 will be provided to the unorganized workers after attaining the age of 60 years, said the ministry.

The ministry stated that all the States/UT Governments have been requested to popularize the scheme and mobilize the target groups/eligible workers for enrolment under the PM-SYM scheme.

Also Read | Punjab Road Accident: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Tractor Rams Into Their Bike in Ludhiana.

Most of the States/UT Governments have extended the support in the implementation of the PM-SYM Scheme and taken effective steps to mobilize the unorganized workers, it said.

The Central Government has also taken several initiatives to increase the enrolment under the PM-SYM Scheme such as periodic review of the progress of the scheme with States/UTs, publicity of the scheme through IEC activities, the constitution of State Level Monitoring Committees (SLMC) and District Level Implementation Committees (DLIC) to ensure mobilization of beneficiaries through State Governments.

This information was given by Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)