Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): There has been nearly 70 per cent increase in coverage of area cultivated under Andhra Pradesh government's free crop insurance scheme, implemented during 2019-20 rabi season, while the sum insured to farmers has doubled, said the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

"The likely claims are Rs 1,801 crores," said a release.

The Andhra Pradesh government implemented the free crop insurance scheme for the farmers cultivating notified crops on the basis of registration through e-crop (an Android-based real-time crop registration app) during Rabi 2019-20. "The Andhra Pradesh government decided to implement the scheme as a 100 per cent state scheme. This creates a transparent yet efficient process for the farmers," read the release from the CMO.

It added the announcement of free crop insurance resulted in a steep increase in all parameters of enrolment.

Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan said the Andhra Pradesh government has again proved that it's pro-farmer. "Our Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stands by the distressed farmers. The CM says that that free crop insurance is a major benchmark in supporting the farming community."

He added seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides were being distributed through RBKs, besides providing the minimum support price for crops to the farmers.

The release further stated that the state has been already providing monetary benefits to the farmers like crop insurance and crop loans under Rythu Bharosa scheme. (ANI)

