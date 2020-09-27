Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI): A total of 76,416 samples were tested for coronavirus and it turned out 6,923 fresh positives cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the aggregate to 6,75,674 but over six lakh of them have already recovered.

The state also saw 7,796 COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin.

The toll in a day fell to 45 as the gross increased to 5,708.

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases declined further to 64,876 after a total of 6,05,090 recoveries. While the infection positivity rate dropped further to 12.07 per cent, after 56 lakh sample tests, the recovery rate almost touched 90 per cent, standing at 89.55 per cent.

The mortality rate slid marginally to 0.84 per cent from 0.85 per cent.

In what has become a daily routine, East Godavari district added 1,006 new cases in 24 hours while its neighbour West reported 929.

Kurnool reported the lowest number of 229 cases and it also had the least number of active cases at 2,024.

Prakasam, which has the second highest number of active cases at 10,355 behind East Godavaris 10,571, reported eight fresh fatalities in 24 hours.

Krishna reported six, Guntur five and East and West Godavari districts four more deaths each.

