Mathura (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants looted nearly 9,000 mobile phones worth Rs 7 crore from a Bengaluru-bound truck and allegedly attacked the driver by beating him up and throwing him out of the vehicle, police here said on Saturday.

The incident took place on October 5 in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district but a case was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: 8 Dead, 5 Missing After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide in State, Red Alert Issued in 6 Districts.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said, "In a complaint filed by Sachin Manav, manager of Oppo Mobile Company, it has been said that the driver of Farrukhabad district, Munish Yadav, left Greater Noida on October 5 morning for Bengaluru after loading mobile phones in the truck when two people boarded the vehicle as passengers from Gwalior bypass of Farah police station area."

As soon as the truck crossed the Babina toll in Jhansi, the miscreants allegedly beat up the driver and threw him out of the vehicle in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh and fled with the truck, police said.

Also Read | JoSAA Counselling Registration Begins Today, Here’s How to Register Online at josaa.nic.in and Other Important Details.

The miscreants fled leaving the empty truck in Manpur police station area of ??Sheopur district, he said.

The complainant has alleged that he had approached the Madhya Pradesh Police to file a complaint in this regard, however, they refused to do so citing that it will be filed based on the starting point, which is Mathura.

A complaint was then made to the Additional Director General of Police in Agra, following which a case was registered, they said.

The truck is in the possession of the Manpur police in Madhya Pradesh.

The SP said there were 8,990 mobile phones of Reality and Oppo company in the truck, which were worth around Rs 7 crore.

A police team has been constituted to investigate the case, he said, adding that the Madhya Pradesh Police is also being contacted in the matter.

Efforts are on to trace the location of the miscreants through CCTV footage and surveillance, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)