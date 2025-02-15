Katra (J&K), Feb 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Saturday a fresh look is needed at the teaching-mentoring system to seize future opportunities in science and technology for 'Viksit Bharat'.

He said skills and knowledge must contribute towards improving the lives of people.

"To seize future opportunities in science and technology, we need to take a fresh look at our teaching-mentoring system because it will have a direct bearing on the journey of Viksit Bharat," Sinha said, addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) here.

He asked the teaching community to focus on harnessing the capacity of students and transform the educational institutions into the most potent instrument to build a prosperous India.

"It is the responsibility of our teachers and educational institutions to initiate innovative educational programmes and nurture curiosity, promote critical thinking, creativity and innovation. Teachers should share their own life experience to inspire students," he said.

He expressed gratitude to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for being among the graduating SMVDU students and said "today's moment will remain etched in students' memories for a lifetime".

He called upon the youths to carry forward the country's development and make it the world.largest economy of the

"The strength of our nation will be determined by the values, innovation and knowledge and I strongly believe the young men and women graduating in this 'Amrit Kaal' will shape the destiny of our nation. Those stepping out today into the real world have a unique opportunity of nation building," the Lt Governor said.

He said the advances in humanities, arts, science and technology have opened new areas of opportunities and the knowledge and learning of the graduating students will help them achieve success.

"Today our youth are equipped with special knowledge and skills that can be properly utilised to transform rural areas. This mission calls for dedication and determination. Above all, our youth needs to be rooted in ancient culture and must have faith in their abilities and wisdom of our culture," he said.

Extending his best wishes for a productive and a bright future to all the graduating students, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in his address asked the students to seek success but never compromise on values.

"Give back to society, because true success is in service," he said, adding success is not just about achieving milestones, it is also about how you overcome challenges, stay true to own principles and uplift others along the way.

"Mata Vaishno Devi's journey to the Thakuta Hills symbolises patience, courage and righteousness, values that each of you should carry as you step into the next phase of your life.

"You are entering a world that is rapidly evolving, a world of artificial intelligence, climate change, startups and global competition. Your degree is not just a piece of paper, it is your key to making a difference. India and the world need ethical, compassionate and responsible leaders," he said.

Abdullah said the journey ahead will not always be easy. "There will be setbacks, failures and moments of self-doubt. But remember, failure is not the opposite of success, it is a part of success."

"Every great leader, scientist or entrepreneur you admire has faced rejection before achieving success. Stay curious, stay humble and embrace change with an open mind. As you step out of these gates, remember, dream big, but work even harder. Stay grounded, but aim for the stars," he said.

