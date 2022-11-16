New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) There is a need to create functional and equitable collaboration between businesses, civil society organisations, governments, and children to promote business practices that value and ensure child rights, experts have said.

Marking ten years of Child Rights and Business Principles (CRBP), core partners - Save the Children and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) convened multiple stakeholders - businesses and business leaders and children to showcase the evolution of CRBP in business practice.

Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF Deputy Representative said ten years since the CRBP were developed, UNICEF has been working towards advancing this movement with public and private sector partners – not only for promoting this framework for businesses to respect and support children's rights but to apply these principles to help maximise the positive contributions and minimise negative impacts on children.

Anindit Roy Chowdhury, chief of programmes at Save the Children, India said, it is not going to be enough, there's a lot more that needs to be done.

"We need to create functional and equitable collaborative between businesses, civil society organisations, governments, and children themselves, that promote business practices that value and ensure child rights," he said.

"It is critical that we all work in partnership in addressing the various nuances of child rights in business supply chains and processes. Also, businesses cannot be looked at as the source of the problem, it is an inevitable reality of this world, and therefore making them responsible through dialogue, capacity development and collaboration is the critical way forward," he added.

The CRBP aims to address a wide range of ways in which businesses impact children's rights, including providing decent work for parents and caregivers, and through their impact on the environment.

