Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu revenue minister R B Udayakumar on Wednesday favoured regulation ofcontent posted on social media.

Unlike mainstream media which has in-house mechanisms for ensuring checks and balances and factual reporting, the social media lacked it, he told reporters after attending an event on cyber security here.

When his attention was drawn to a controversial video post thatdenigrated the 'Kandha Sashti Kavacham,'a spiritual hymn seekingdivine protection from Lord Muruga, the Minister regretted that there was no audit of content found on social media. Police had taken action against "Karuppar Kootam" for the offensive posts recently following complaints.

The bulk of content on social media -be it Twitter, Whatsapp,Facebook or video sharing platform Youtube- appeared unedited orunregulated and invariably were merely expressions of what a person presumed.

