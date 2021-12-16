Noida, Dec 16 (PTI) A citizens' body Thursday said it has urged the Noida Authority to provide space in residential sectors for children to play and sought conversion of a vacant commercial plot into a sports facility near Sector 50 in the city.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Development Residents Welfare Association (DD RWA) raised the demands during a meeting with the Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday.

The DD RWA representatives, including its president N P Singh, also highlighted other problems to Maheshwari and seeking their resolution.

"Among the main points discussed in the meeting was a demand to provide play space for children in all the sectors of Noida," DD RWA member Sanjeev Kumar said.

"A letter of request to the CEO with the signatures of more than 1,400 residents for converting the commercial space into sports facility by converting the vacant commercial plot near Sector 50 Mother Dairy into land use. Due to which a hi-tech sports venue will be ready for the children of Sector 50, 49 and 51," Kumar said.

He said the Noida Authority has been requested to make a roster for holding meeting in all sectors by senior officials for redressal of the problems of residents regularly.

The authority has also been requested to get fogging and anti-larva spray done twice a week to prevent the problem caused by mosquitoes in the sectors, Kumar, also the general secretary of Sector 51 RWA, said. "The Noida Authority was also informed about the inconvenience caused to residents of Sector 51 by DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for renting out vacant space below Sector 52 station to Rama Banquet Hall without provision of parking space thereby creating traffic congestion within our sector," he added. The DD RWA has also requested for construction of one more floor in the Community Centre/Baraat Ghar which is under construction on C 7 plot of Sector 51. The residents' body said it also highlighted need for improving and strengthening the cleanliness system in the city during the meeting with the top boss of the Noida Authority.

