India News | Need to Boost Health Infrastructure, Increase Economic Activity: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that there is a need to boost health infrastructure with emphasis on testing and tracing and also economic activitiy should be increased.

His remarks came at the sixth interaction with Chief Ministers to discuss the situation emerging post Unlock 1.0 and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports.

"On the one hand, health infrastructure will need to be boosted with emphasis on testing and tracing, economic activity will also need to be increased. The decisions need to be taken keeping in view both current needs and future requirements," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister noted that with the efforts of the past few week, green shoots in the economy are visible, including rise in power consumption which was earlier falling, fertilizer sale in May this year seeing a significant increase, a healthy increase in Kharif sowing in comparison to last year, production of two wheelers increasing, digital payment in retail reaching pre lockdown level, increase in toll collection in May and bouncing back of exports.

Also Read | Amada Records Joins T.I., Joyner Lucas, and Khao in the Fight for Black Justice.

The Prime Minister said there is the significant importance of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and MSMEs in the participating States, provisions for which have been made under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.

Talking about the provisions to provide timely credit to MSMEs, he said that if quick disbursal of credit to industries is ensured through Bankers Committees, these industries will be able to start working quickly while also ensuring provision of employment opportunities. "Smaller factories require guidance and hand-holding," he said.

He mentioned the importance of working together on value chains to give fillip to trade and industry. "Specific Economic Activity Points in the states should work 24 hours a day and loading and unloading should be quickened to give further boost to economic activity," he said.

The Prime Minister observed that timely decisions taken to combat the pandemic have been effective in containing its spread in the country.

"When we look back, people will remember that we have presented an example for cooperative federalism to the world. We have tried to save each and every life," the Prime Minister said.

He underlined that all modes of transport are now open, lakhs of migrant labourers have travelled back to their villages, thousands of Indians have returned from abroad, and even though India has a huge population, coronavirus has not assumed as life-threatening a form as in the rest of the world.

Modi said that health experts world over are praising the discipline shown by Indians, adding that the recovery rate in the country is now over 50 per cent. He also noted that India is amongst the nations with the least deaths due to coronavirus.

Prime Minister mentioned that a big lesson is that if we remain disciplined and follow all rules, coronavirus will cause least damage.

He emphasized on the importance of usage of mask/ face cover, without which no one should venture out. "This is not just important for the person concerned but also for his family and community," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about following the mantra of 'do gaz doori', washing hands with soap and using sanitizer. He forewarned that any laxity in discipline will weaken our fight against the virus.

Modi mentioned the benefits set to accrue to farmers through reforms in the agriculture sector, including new avenues to sell produce, increase in income which in turn would increase demand in the economy.

"New opportunities for North-East and tribal regions in the areas of farming and horticulture are set to be created, with opening up of new markets for organic products, bamboo products and other tribal produce. The States will also benefit from a cluster based approach for local products," he said, adding that such products should be identified at each block and district level for better processing and more effective marketing.

He emphasized on the need of working together to ensure that the announcements made under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan fructify at the earliest.

Today's interaction was the first part of the two-day interaction and witnessed participation of States and UTs including Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

According to a release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Chief Ministers thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership during such a challenging time and uniting the country to fight for the collective fight against the virus.

"They provided feedback about existing health infrastructure in their states and efforts for augmentation to tackle the impact of the virus. They mentioned about the awareness campaigns being run by them, help being provided to workers who have returned home, usage of Aarogya Setu app, and kickstarting of economic activities in the states," it read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)