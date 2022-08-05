Indore, Aug 5 (PTI) The National Biodiversity Authority's (NBA) chairperson Vinod B Mathur on Friday stressed on the need to redefine and realign the concept and practices of smart cities by taking biodiversity into consideration.

Mathur made the statement during the inauguration of a national conference on conservation of biodiversity in urban areas being held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

“Our planet's biological balance has taken a beating due to various reasons. We are losing many species faster than ever. Rapid urbanisation has worsened the problem and is turning the situation grimmer," Mathur said.

Stressing on the need to conserve biodiversity in cities, the NBA chairperson said there was a need to bolster greenery in urban areas.

Mathur also said that coordinated by civic bodies and stakeholders can play a vital role in this direction.

